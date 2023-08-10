Thursday's Game vs. Southern Maryland Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Thursday's (August 10) game between the Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Thursday's (8/10) game will be made up on Friday, August 11, at 1:00 p.m. as a seven inning game. The Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates will open at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders).

Tickets for Thursday's (8/10) game are valid for Friday's (8/11) 1:00 p.m. game only. No ticket exchanges are required. Friday's (8/11) originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. against the Gastonia Honey Hunters will still take place as scheduled and will be a nine inning game.

Thursday's (8/10) Ducks T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of Discover Long Island, will now take place during Game Three of the North Division Championship Series on Friday, September 22. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 for full season ticket holders) on September 22, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

