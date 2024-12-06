Barnstormers Sign Rookie Receiver

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Jalen Bracey to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Bracey (5-10, 205, Florida International) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Bracey began his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast College where he amassed 1,678 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. During his time with the Bulldogs, Bracey also earned numerous accolades including completing the 2021 season ranked third in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, being named a two-time All-South First Team Honoree mention to the MACJC All-Academic Team, and NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Award recipient.

For his final two seasons of eligibility, Bracey transferred to Florida International University appearing in 24 total games and tallying 70 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns. Patterson spent five seasons at the University of Buffalo. During his time with the Bulls, Patterson appeared in 56 games collecting 417 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four interceptions, and nine forced fumbles. Patterson also earned numerous accolades including First-Team All-Mac two times and Second-Team All-Mac one time.

"Jalen is an all-around weapon with elite speed," said Coach Mogensen. "We will utilize his game breaking ability in both the run and pass game and expect him to be a tough guy for opposing defenses to deal with."

Bracey will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

