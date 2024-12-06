Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Jake Parks

December 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Jake Parks for the 2025 season.

Jake Parks (6-3, 305) is an offensive lineman from Huntington Beach, California. He joins the Green Bay Blizzard after gaining collegiate, professional, and championship experience. However, in 2025, he will be an Indoor Football League rookie.

From 2018 to 2023, Parks played 47 games for the University of California - Davis. He and the UC Davis Aggies finished with a winning record each year he played. During those seasons, Parks was selected as a Phil Steele First Team Freshman All-American OL (2018), HERO Sports Freshman All-American OL (2018), First Team All-Big Sky OL (2021), and he was an Honorable Mention All-Big Sky OL (2023). After finishing his time with UC Davis, he started his professional career overseas.

In 2024, Parks played for the Helsinki Roosters of the Vaahteraliiga (Maple League), the highest level of football in the American Football Association of Finland. The league started in the 1980s, and one team has stood above the rest. The Roosters have the most titles in the league (23), including a dominating 49-14 championship win over the Seinäjoki Crocodiles in 2024. In addition to winning the championship, Parks was selected for the All-Finland First Team Offense.

Now, the offensive lineman will bring his championship experience to a Green Bay Blizzard team that won their first playoff game in over ten years in the 2024 season. Still, returning players and fans are hungry for the team's first title. Parks shared that he is "excited for this new chapter! [I] can't wait to get to work and help elevate this organization. Go Blizzard!"

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.