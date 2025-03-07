Barnstormers Sign Rookie Quarterback

March 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie quarterback Joaquin Collazo to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Collazo (6-3, 205, Bethel University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Collazo began his career at Tusculum University where he spent three, including his redshirt freshman season. Collazo appeared in 12 games with the Pioneers completing 66 passes for 823 yards and eight touchdowns before transferring to Bethel University. During two seasons with the Royals, Collazo appeared in 25 games completing 456 passes for 6,852 yards and 66 touchdowns while also rushing for four touchdowns.

"Joaquin is an immensely talented thrower of the football," said Coach Mogensen. "He led Bethel to a couple of deep NAIA playoff runs and put up some incredible passing statistics. His throwing accuracy and arm strength has put him on CFL and UFL radars. Scouts will have their eye on him this season. We think he can be a great weapon and he will enter camp working to secure the starting quarterback spot this season."

Collazo will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

