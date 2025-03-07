Barnstormers Sign Iowa Native at Quarterback

March 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed quarterback Nile Mclaughlin to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Eldridge, Iowa native Nile Mclaughlin (6-3, 230, Wartburg College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Mclaughlin spent four years at Wartburg College. During his time with the Knights, Mclaughlin appeared in 38 games throwing 908 times for 6,956 yards and 68 touchdowns, leading the team to back-to-back Conference Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Mclaughlin also earned numerous accolades including three-time Academic All-Conference, D3football.com Third-Team All-Region, D3football.com Second-Team All-Conference, First-Team All-Conference, CSC Academic All-Distric.

"Nile is an elite quarterback prospect with an added twist of being a home-grown Iowan," said Coach Mogensen. He was the spearhead of Wartburg's deep playoff runs these last couple years rewriting all the passing records there in his two years as the starter. Nile has great size, arm talent, and leadership intangibles necessary to carve out a pro career. He will enter training camp in a fight to be our starting QB."

Mclaughlin will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 7, 2025

Barnstormers Sign Iowa Native at Quarterback - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.