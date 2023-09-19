Barnstormers Set for North Division Championship Games 1 & 2

What:

North Division Championship Games 1 & 2.

Where:

Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When:

Tuesday, September 19th and Wednesday, September 20th Gates open at 5:30pm, Game starts at 6:30pm

Who:

All Public Welcome

About: The Barnstormers are Second-Half North Division Champions for the second year in a row! We will host games 1 and 2 of the North Division Championship series here at Clipper Magazine Stadium this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday against first half North Division winners, the Long Island Ducks. BE HERE as we go for our first back-to-back Championship in team history!

The Division Championship Schedule is as follows:

NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5)

Game 1: Tues. Sept. 19th - HOME vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 2: Wed. Sept. 20th - HOME vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 22nd - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 23rd - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM*

Game 5: Sun. Sept. 24th - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 5:05 PM*

* If Necessary

Should the Barnstormers advance to the Atlantic League Championship series they will take on the South Division winner. The schedule would be as follows:

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5 )

Game 1: Tues. Sept. 26th - HOME vs. South Division Champion at 6:35 PM

Game 2: Wed. Sept. 27th - HOME vs. South Division Champion at 6:35 PM

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 29th - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 30th - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD *

Game 5: Sun. Oct. 1st - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD*

