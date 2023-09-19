Defensive Miscues Cost Ducks in Game One

(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 9-5 on Tuesday night in Game One of the North Division Championship Series at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster leads the best-of-five series one game to none.

Yeison Coca's first inning solo home run to right field off Ducks starter Robert Stock gave the Barnstormers an early 1-0 lead. Sam Travis legged out an RBI fielder's choice in the third to score Joe DeCarlo, tying the game at one. A wild pitch by Stock in the bottom of the third scored Melvin Mercedes from third to put the Barnstormers back in front 2-1, and RBI singles by Andretty Cordero and Wilson Garcia in the fifth stretched Lancaster's lead to three.

Long Island rallied to tie the game at four with a three-run sixth against Barnstormers starter Brent Teller. Travis and Alejandro De Aza scored on a throwing error, and Brantley Bell plated Carlos Castro with a sacrifice fly to right. However, a four-run bottom of the sixth put Lancaster back ahead 8-4. An inning-ending double play was changed to catcher's interference, allowing Trace Loehr to score, and a three-run double by Garcia followed.

Cordero's sac fly to right in the seventh rounded out the scoring for the Barnstormers. Alex Dickerson added an RBI double in the ninth for the Ducks.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Stock pitched four and two-thirds innings of four-run ball allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three. Teller lasted five and one-third innings, conceding four runs (two earned) on two hits and six walks with five strikeouts. Garrett Granitz (1-0) got the win with one and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief for Lancaster. Yaya Chentouf (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Castro led the Ducks offensively with two hits and a run scored.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue the North Division Championship Series on Wednesday night with Game Two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (5-5, 5.66) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Matt Swarmer (4-1, 3.69).

The Ducks will return home for Game Three of the North Division Championship Series on Friday, September 22. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Summer Days and Double Plays T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:10 to enjoy pregame team introductions Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home playoff games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

