Barnstormers Re-Sign Caleb Gindl and Ink Former OSU Cornerback

April 9, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers have re-signed outfielder Caleb Gindl and also signed outfielder Devon Torrence, a former cornerback at Ohio State, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

With the two signings, the Barnstormers have filled out their spring roster with 29 players under contract.

Gindl, 30, previously spent 1 1/2 seasons with the Barnstormers. He was a member of the 2016 club through the entire season, batting .295 with 10 homers and 72 RBI. The left-handed batter returned for 2017 and swung at a .271 clip with 10 homers and 54 RBI in 82 games. Gindl's contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants in late June of that season; he returned to the Barnstormers following the conclusion of the affiliated season on Labor Day. While in the Giants' system, Gindl batted .284 with eight homers and 25 RBI with Class AA Richmond.

The native of the Florida panhandle hit .229 with three homers and 34 RBI in 2018, splitting the season between Class AA Richmond and Class AAA Sacramento in the San Francisco organization.

Prior to coming to Lancaster, Gindl played 65 games at the Major League level with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013 and 2014. He hit five home runs, including a game winner against the Marlins on July 21, 2013.

The southpaw has also appeared on the mound once in each of the last three seasons. He pitched on the final day of the season for the Barnstormers in 2016. In 2017, Gindl notched a win for Richmond in a 15-inning game against Altoona on August 28, firing two scoreless innings. Last year, he lost to Harrisburg in a 10-inning game, surrendering a run on baseball's new extra-inning rule.

He is expected to see some work on the mound for the Barnstormers in 2019.

"Gindl has proven he is one of the top players in this league," said Peeples. "We will depend on him on and off the field. He will be given a shot at pitching this year. He is a very valuable player who brings a lot to the table."

Torrence, 29, signed with the Houston Astros out of high school in Canton, OH in 2007. He played with Greeneville (TN) in the Appalachian League for two years, appearing in 64 games as an outfielder.

At the same time, he signed to play football at Ohio State and spent four seasons with the Buckeyes as a cornerback. Overall, he was credited with 99 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions. Perhaps his best game at OSU came in a defensive struggle against #3 Southern Cal in his junior year. He made four solo tackles, assisted on four others and was credited with two deflected passes. His one career sack came in that game, as he downed Trojans star Matt Barkley for a loss.

Baseball and football have remained intertwined in his athletic career. From 2011-12, Torrence played on pre-season and practice squads for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. The following year, he played during the pre-season for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Torrence also played in the Spring League in 2017.

He also signed briefly with both the Kansas City Royals and Florence of the Frontier League in 2014.

"Torrence has a ton of athletic ability; he switch hits and can run," said Peeples. "It will take some time for him to get his timing back to game situations, but we are willing to work with him and give him this opportunity."

