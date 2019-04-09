High Point Rockers Rockers Unveil Pink Visitors Clubhouse

April 9, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers today unveiled another unique aspect of BB&T Point, the state-of-the-art ballpark being built in downtown High Point. The visiting clubhouse, which will serve as the locker rooms for all visiting teams in the Atlantic League, has been turned completely pink. From the painting on the walls and ceilings, to the floors in the bathrooms, the carpeting, even the lockers and cabinets were colored pink for this brand-new venue.

"Home field advantage is such an important thing in baseball," noted Rockers Team President, Ken Lehner. "Of course having the great fans in High Point will be the best source of that, but having this little mental edge of a pink locker room for the visiting players to get ready in certainly helps."

However, the completely pink rooms are not just about finding a competitive advantage for the Rockers. High Point also announced their "Rockers for Knockers" campaign, a season-long initiative to help raise funds for breast cancer research. During Monday's event the team sold specialty shirts with the Rockers for Knockers logo, with all proceeds going to benefit the Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center. You can purchase those shirts at the team offices, located at 214 Lindsay Street in downtown High Point, as well as on the soon-to-be-published online store. The team also announced that its August 24th home game will be dubbed "Pink at the Point" and serve as another fundraiser for the Hayworth Cancer Center.

"We are so pleased to have the support of the High Point Rockers," said Jodi Dixon, Director of the Oncology Service line at Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center. "The Hayworth Cancer Center touches the lives of more than 1000 individuals each year and we could not provide this high quality, outstanding health care without the support of the entire High Point community."

"Breast cancer is one of the leading killers amongst women in the United States and one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer in women," Lehner explained. "The opportunity for us to help in this battle by raising funds tonight and on August 24th is one we are more than happy to take up. We hope our fellow residents in High Point will join us in the fight by purchasing these shirts and coming out on August 24th."

The High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League on Friday, April 26th when they travel to Lancaster, Pa. to take on the Barnstormers. They will open up their home slate on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00pm when they host the defending Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters. Tickets for that game, and each game during Opening Weekend, are going fast so fans are encouraged to slide to HighPointRockers.com to reserve their seats for this historic weekend.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.