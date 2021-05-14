Barnstormers Opening Night to Honor Lancaster's Healthcare Heroes

After a nearly 90-week hiatus, Atlantic League Baseball will return to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday, June 4th for a 6:30 game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution.

The theme of the night is simple: Welcome Home! After over a year of the stadium being utilized as a testing site and the venue for many community events, Barnstormers fans will be able to reconvene for the first time since the last regular season home game that took place on September 15, 2019.

The focus of the opening festivities for the evening will be to honor Lancaster's healthcare heroes who have worked and continue to work endlessly to ease the area's suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic. Several area healthcare heroes will be in attendance to be honored during the evening. In addition, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman and Chief Clinical Officer Michael R. Ripchinski will address the crowd and help honor our healthcare heroes. Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino will also salute the local health care workers and welcome fans back to the stadium.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace will throw out the ceremonial first pitch along with a local community hero being honored by the Emerald Foundation and the Hempfield Marching Band will be performing the national anthem.

"We like to think that Barnstormers Opening Night is the unofficial start of summer," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "This year, it is more than just the start of the season. It's a night to celebrate the community, to celebrate the healthcare heroes, and to welcome back Barnstormers players and fans. We couldn't be more excited to welcome everyone back. We are truly humbled by all of the support during this time and we will do everything we can to continue to give back to our community."

The first 1,000 fans, 16 and older, coming through the gates that evening will receive "Welcome Home" t-shirts and all fans will get to enjoy live music from local band "Funk on Fire." Following the game our first grand fireworks display of the season presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will light up the night sky.

Tickets for the home opener on June 4th are on sale online at LancasterBarnstormers.com or by calling the Two Dudes Box Office at 717-509-4487. $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Project SOS, a fund through the Lancaster United Way set up to accept stimulus check donations that are then distributed to individuals in our area who have experienced setbacks due to Covid-19.

Gates for the evening's festivities will open at 5:30.

