WV Power Sign 2013 First Rounder Aaron Blair

Pitcher Aaron Blair with Marshall University

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia Power Baseball signs first round selection of the 2013 MLB draft, Aaron Blair. A Marshall University standout, in 2013, during the renewal of an in-state series against the West Virginia Mountaineers, he pitched six hitless innings, striking out 11 Mountaineer hitters and was overpowering from start to finish in an 8-0 Herd victory in the opener of that series.

Blair was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitched in parts of two seasons (2016-17) with the Atlanta Braves. The Power have signed a solid ace for their pitching staff, "This is very exciting on and off the field having Aaron join the Power. Aaron has had Major League talent since being drafted in the First Round out of Marshall. It's great to have him back in West Virginia," said Power Owner, Andy Shea.

The West Virginia Power will play in three exhibition games against the Black Sox, a Road Warrior Pro Baseball Team from the Yinzer League, located in Washington, Pennsylvania. The first game will be Friday, May 21st with game time at 7:05, followed by games on Saturday, May 22nd, game time 6:35, and Sunday, May 23rd, game time 5:05, gates open a half hour before game time. Tickets are only $5 and are on sale now.

The West Virginia Power begins their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League and opens its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, gates open at 5:30 pm with the first pitch at 7:05.

Full season, mini-plan packages and single game tickets are on sale now.

