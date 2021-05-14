Enrollment Open for York Hiring Fair June 17

May 14, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) are ready to help area companies continue their growth and the economy's recovery by pairing them with local job seekers.

The two organizations announced today the return of the York Hiring Fair, which will match up companies and candidates on Thursday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

Previous iterations of the Hiring Fair, now entering its fourth year, have drawn more than 60 area companies to the ballpark's concourse for one-on-one conversations and information exchanges with York area residents seeking everything from first-time employment to the next steps in their careers.

Organizers again invite everything from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between to register for a booth in this year's Hiring Fair. The June 17 event will also feature employers who will consider formerly incarcerated applicants on a case by case basis.

Interested companies can learn more and register here.

"We know from talking to our members and companies in our area that they are ready to to grow their workforce," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "We have the resources to put the call out far and wide to talented candidates and bring them to this event, so we strongly encourage those with openings to contact us, register, and be a part of the 2021 Hiring Fair."

Schreiber added that the ballpark's open air, large amount of space, and proximity to public transportation by bus make for an ideal setting for this year's event. He stressed that employers should be assured that precautions will be taken to make the event safe for all participants. All attendees and businesses, he added, will be expected to follow all current CDC guidelines, including masking.

"All of us at the station are thrilled to be a part of one more important sign of normalcy and recovery," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "We are very hopeful that our latest partnership with the YCEA will be an extremely helpful resource for businesses in our area and really hope many will take advantage of this great opportunity."

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.