Barnstormers Game Preview vs. Sioux Falls Storm

May 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers (2-7) will face a new opponent when they take on the Sioux Falls Storm (2-6) for the first time this season in the Mount Rushmore State Saturday at 7:05 pm.

Iowa last fell to the Green Bay Blizzard in a Friday night shootout 54-40. The back-and-forth battle was riddled with methodical and acrobatic plays by both teams until the fourth quarter when Green Bay began to pull away. Quarterback Max Meylor and wide receiver Harry Ballard III took over the game and rallied for two scores while the Indoor Football League's second-ranked defense held the Barnstormers to zero points.

Thrusted back into the starting lineup, quarterback Darius-James Peterson threw a season-high four touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver Darren Wilson who also had a season-high 88 yards. Additionally, kicker Gabriel Rui continued to be an Iowa scoring weapon, making three deuces and a 50-yard field goal.

Sioux Falls is coming off of its second bye week. However, the team was able to capture its first road win of the season in its last contest against the Jacksonville Sharks, 52-42. Quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. had his best performance of the season, finding four different skill-position players in the end zone for a total of six touchdowns.

The Barnstormers offensive line will need to be wary of defensive back Elijah Reed who anchors the Storm defense with 52 total tackles (second in the IFL) and two fumble recoveries. Defensively, Iowa will need to look out for Brown Jr. who has proved to be a threat in both the passing and ground game.

Fans can tune into the game live on the Indoor Football League's official YouTube channel. Live updates will also be posted on the Iowa Barnstormers Twitter account.

