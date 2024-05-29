Barnstormers Acquire Quarterback in Trade

May 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have acquired quarterback Daniel Smith in a trade with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Smith returns to the Iowa Barnstormers after spending 12 games with the team last year. In those 12 games, Smith threw 97 receptions for 1,017 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Smith spent the first eight games of the 2024 season with the Tulsa Oilers, where he completed 111 passes for 1,060 yards and 17 touchdowns before a trade sent him to the Tucson Sugar Skulls and ultimately back to the Barnstormers.

Smith will lead the Iowa Barnstormers as they travel to take on the Sioux Falls Storm this Saturday, June 1 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05PM. Fans can tune into the game here.

As a result of the trade, wide receiver Deion McShane will join the Tucson Sugar Skulls roster.

