Barnstormers Game Preview vs Jacksonville Sharks

July 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES, IA - For the first time this season and since 2014, the Iowa Barnstormers (4-9) will host the Jacksonville Sharks (3-10) at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 7:05 pm.

The Sharks joined the Indoor Football League in 2024, carrying on an intense rivalry dating back over a decade. Both teams were members of the Arena Football League from 2010-2014 before ultimately reuniting as now IFL foes.

The Barnstormers will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd after being defeated by the Arizona Rattlers 55-26 last weekend in Glendale. Quarterback Brandon Alt threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns in his first IFL start while the league's top-10 leader in receiving yards, Quian Williams, had his second-highest yardage total of the season with 75.

Meanwhile, the Sharks snapped a two-game losing skid last weekend after taking down the Sioux Falls Storm on the road 36-28. Newly signed quarterback Kaleb Barker had four touchdown passes along with a score on the ground. Wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak, added to the team in early June, also had a standout performance with 90 yards and two touchdowns.

The Barnstormers offense will need to steer clear of Sharks veteran defensive back Jabari Gorman who sits ninth in the IFL in total tackles with 63 and second in forced fumbles with two. Defensively, Iowa will need to account for Stoshak as well as wide receiver D.J. Stubbs who has scored five touchdowns in Jacksonville's last three contests

