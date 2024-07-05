Week 17 Preview: Sharks vs Barnstormers

July 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are set to face the Iowa Barnstormers this Saturday, July 6th, in Des Moines. The Sharks are coming off a big road win last week against Sioux Falls Storm, new starting Quarterback Kaleb Barker guided the Sharks to victory.

Barker led the charge with an impressive performance, throwing for 4 touchdowns and 166 yards, while also rushing for another 61 yards and a touchdown. In total, Barker accounted for 5 touchdowns and 227 total yards. This kind of production from the quarterback position is often the key factor in winning games. With Barker leading the way the Sharks showed confidence and maybe even a little swagger and secured a 36-28 victory.

On the other side, the Iowa Barnstormers are looking to rebound after a 55-26 loss to the Arizona Rattlers last weekend in Glendale. Quarterback Brandon Alt made his IFL debut for the Barnstormers, throwing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. The Barnstormers also feature Quian Williams, a top-10 receiver in the league, who recorded 75 receiving yards in their last game.

The upcoming game promises to be intriguing, with both teams having something to prove having new QBs. The Sharks aim to maintain their momentum with Barker, while the Barnstormers seek to defend their home turf and get back in the win column. With the Sharks newfound confidence and the Barnstormers home field advantage, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested game in Des Moines. You can watch the game on livestream through Youtube to support the Sharks remotely. Kick off is 8pm Jacksonville time. The Sharks return home on July 13th for Christmas in July night. Tickets are now available by calling 904-621-0700 or going to jaxsharks.com. About the Jacksonville Sharks

