Barnstormers Front Office Welcomed Community Neighbors into Clipper Magazine Stadium for Thanksgiving Dinner

The Barnstormers proudly partnered with Wegmans, Kegel's Produce and Pepsi to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for families from the Clare House, Milagro House, Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, The Mix and Power Packs tonight, last Wednesday evening, November 15th.

Members of the front office staff along with coaches came together with our neighbors for a sit-down dinner in the Silverball Retro Arcade located on the suite level of Clipper Magazine Stadium. In addition to the meal, all guests played arcade games and pinball machines. All children in attendance had the opportunity to participate in arts and crafts stations provided by the Barnstormers as well as cookie decorating provided by the Restaurant Store.

"This is the fourth year we have hosted this event for the community," said Barnstormers Director of Community Relations Maureen Wheeler. "It's a pleasure to be able to welcome some neighbors for a dinner, conversation and fun while showing our gratitude to the Lancaster community."

