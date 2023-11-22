Traditions Bank Decks WellSpan Park Again

(York, Pa.) - Dozens of decorated trees, holiday-themed entertainment, food, drinks, and shopping for locally-based gifts. What more could you want? Oh, right - it's also a fundraiser for area nonprofits. Oh, yeah, and it's FREE!

Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees presented by Traditions Bank will return to WellSpan Park, the home of the York Revolution, each Friday and Saturday night from December 1 through December 15. The event will once again be free to the public thanks to Traditions Bank and feature nearly 30 uniquely decorated trees, each of which will represent a local nonprofit supported by the tree's sponsor. The three trees that earn the most votes by Spruce'd Up visitors will earn a total of $5,000 in donations to their nonprofits by event sponsor Traditions Bank.

Open from 5 to 8 p.m. each night, Spruce'd Up will feature trees sponsored by some of York's most prominent companies and organizations, including Ace Distributing, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, Explore York, Shipley Energy, and Wagman Inc.

Their trees will support great nonprofits in the area like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Give Local York, York County SPCA, Positive Energy Arts, Alzheimer's Association, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Glenn Hope Care Farm, and HOPE in the AIR.

Attendees will receive ballots at the event entrance, and Traditions Bank will award $3,000, $1,500, and $500 to the nonprofit beneficiaries of the first-, second-, and third-place finishers respectively.

Spruce'd Up will also feature entertainment each night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 - Emigsville Band

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Ian Carroll Music LIVE

Friday, Dec. 8 - Snow the live Reindeer

Saturday, Dec. 9 - Santa and his Elf

Friday, Dec. 15 - Northeastern High School & Middle School Brass Choirs

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Olaf, Anna, and Elsa

The ballpark's concessions stand will feature snacks, nachos, soft pretzels, soup, hot chocolate, coffee, soda, beer, and more, and the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store will be open with unique deals on Revolution merchandise and ticket packs.

"It really is sort of some of the best elements of the holiday season in one stop," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "In one visit, we're going to scratch that itch for holiday decorations, help some terrific organizations continue their great work, feed you, and check off those last-minute gift needs. And - thanks to Traditions Bank - you can't beat the price. So, bring the family and friends. We're looking forward to celebrating the season again in this beloved tradition."

For more information, visit www.SprucedUpYork.com.

