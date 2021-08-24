Barnstormers Fall to Lexington, 12-10

The Lancaster Barnstormers were one swing away from the most dramatic recovery in club history. Suddenly, the lights went out on the rally.

Down, 12-1, with one out in the eighth, the Barnstormers brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out in the ninth, only to lose, 12-10, to the Lexington Legends on Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

In the eighth, Anthony Peroni singled home a pair of runs to cut the Lexington lead to 12-3. Jake Hoover dribbler up the first base line was fumbled by pitcher Robert Carson as another run scored. Cleuluis Rondon beat out a single rolled up the third base line to load the bases. Caleb Gindl ripped a double into the right field corner, cutting the lead to 12-6. Blake Alleman followed with a three-run homer against Bryan Quillens. Kelly Dugan tacked on a solo shot as the lead was slashed to 12-10.

Peroni added his fourth hit of the game to lead off the ninth. Pinch runner Dominic DiSabatino advanced to second on a walk to Jake Hoover, giving Lancaster three shots at winning the game. Rondon popped up a bunt for the first out. Gindl flied out to deep left for the second. Still, the Barnstormers had Allemand back to try and win the game.

On the 1-1 pitch, catcher Jose Briceno fired behind DiSabatino, picking him off second to end the night.

Lexington broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the third as Briceno cleared the bases with a double into the right field corner against Zach Smith (1-2). Five more runs scored in the top of the fourth. Courtney Hawkins doubled home one and scored on a single by Keon Barnum to make it 6-1. A third run scored on a throwing error by Hoover and a fourth on a wild pitch. Breland Almadova produced the fifth with a single.

Single runs scored off Ben Wanger in the sixth and seventh and Brent Teller in the eighth.

J.J. Hoover (3-1) pitched seven innings for Lexington, allowing five hits and a run. The right-hander walked three and struck out four.

Augie Sylk (2-4) will make the start for the Barnstormers on Wednesday. Shawn Blackwell (5-6) will counter for Lexington. The game will be carried on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Dugan extended his hitting streak to nine games and his RBI streak to seven...Peroni had his first four-hit game of the season...Allemand's homer was his 17th extra base hit in 20 games...Donald Goodson pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, his sixth straight hitless appearance...Gindl's double was his 43rd extra base hit of the season...The Barnstormers stayed in a tie for first place in the North at 8-8.

