High Point Rockers Add East Forsyth's Dull, Brazoban

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that pitchers Ryan Dull and Huascar Brazoban have joined the team and will be on the active roster when the Rockers visit the Gastonia Honey Hunters tonight.

Dull, 31, is a graduate of East Forsyth High in Kernersville and has spent part of five seasons in the Major Leagues with Oakland, the New York Yankees and Toronto. He was pitching in the Seattle Mariners system when he was released earlier this month. Dull pitched collegiately at UNC Asheville.

Dull was 32nd round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2012 after pitching at UNC Asheville. He began his career in the Arizona League before being promoted to the Vermont Lake Monsters in 2012 and reaching the Majors with Oakland in 2015. Dull had been pitching with Tacoma, Seattle's Class AAA team where he went 2-2 in 28 appearances this year, all but one from the bullpen.

The 5'9" righty has 171 career Major League appearances and owns a record of 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA including four saves. He has struck out 170 batters in 171.1 innings in MLB.

"We are really excited to have Ryan," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "His walk to strikeout ratio is off the charts. He will be a big help for us in the bullpen during late innings."

During the 2021 season at Tacoma, Dull issued just 15 walks while striking out 43 in 35.2 innings.

Brazoban originally signed with the Rockers in April but has been on the reserve list until now. The 31-year old righthanded reliever from Villa Mella, Dominican Republic, owns an 8-11 record with 11 saves in professional baseball. He spent four seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization and reached the AA level with Hartford, Ct. in the Eastern League in 2017. He has pitched in the Venezuelan and Mexican Winter Leagues and was with Atlantic League member Lancaster in 2018 when he went 2-4 with a 1.99 ERA and four saves.

"When Huascar commands the strike zone, he is as good as they get," said Keefe. "When he's able to stay in that zone, he's arguably unhittable at times."

The Rockers begin a three-game series at Gastonia tonight at 6:50 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park.

