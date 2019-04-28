Barnstormers Enter Win Column

Caleb Gindl and Joey Terdoslavich homered to back a stellar relief effort by John Anderson as the Lancaster Barnstormers picked up their first win of the season, 8-5, over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was a large day in general for both Gindl and Terdoslavich. Gindl, the right fielder, went 2-for-3 with his solo homer and three RBI. He also walked and scored twice each. Meanwhile, Terdoslavich was 3-for-4 with his homer and two RBI on the afternoon.

However, the true star of the afternoon may have been Anderson (1-0). The left-hander, in his third season with the Barnstormers, took over in the fifth for Kyle Davies, who had reached his pitch limit, and threw three innings of two-hit baseball, striking out four. The only run charged to him was unearned.

Lancaster took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and was never caught. Following a two-out RBI single by Quincy Latimore in the top of the inning, the Barnstormers struck for a pair in their half. Darian Sandford led off with a walk and dashed to third on an errant pickoff throw by Seth Simmons (0-1). One out later, Gindl picked up Sandford with a smash to shortstop. Terdoslavich followed with his homer to right for the 2-1 lead.

In the second, the Barnstormers added two more as Anderson De La Rosa and Devon Torrence worked out consecutive two-out walks. Sandford singled to center to plate De La Rosa and send Torrence to third. Lancaster executed a double steal as Torrence raced home for a 4-1 lead.

Gindl's third inning homer and fourth inning RBI single to right would stretch the lead to 6-1.

High Point, trying for the series sweep would not go away, cutting the lead back to 6-3 and later, 7-4.

Entering the top of the ninth, the Rockers trailed, 8-4 Cody Eppley entered for Lancaster and allowed a ringing base hit by Giovanny Alfonzo to open the inning. Shane Opitz dropped a broken bat blooper into left to add a second runner. After Eppley caught Tyler Ladendorf looking at strike three, Myles Schroder picked up his fourth single of the afternoon on a roller through the right side. Hector Gomez fanned for the second out, but Eppley walked Stephen Cardullo on four pitches.

That brought Latimore to the plate. The High Point DH ripped an Eppley offering straight into the glove of third baseman Dan Gamache, bringing the threat and the game to an end.

The Barnstormers will entertain the Long Island Ducks in a four-game series beginning on Monday evening. Lefty Buddy Baumann will make the start for the 'Stormers against an Atlantic League veteran, right-hander Brett Marshall. Fans my tune into the Barnstormers YouTube broadcast beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Gindl has driven home a run on each of his last four official at bats and has six for the year...The Barnstormers picked up their first three steals of the season in the win...Torrence was 1-for-2 with two runs scored in his first regular season start since 2014...

