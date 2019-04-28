Patriots Victorious Over Bees In Series Finale

April 28, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Bridgewater Township, NJ) - The Somerset Patriots (2-1) defeated the New Britain Bees (1-2) by the score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to take the rubber game of a three-game season-opening series in the Garden State. The boys from the Hardware City continue their six-game, two-state road trip on Tuesday night when they travel to Pennsylvania to face the 2018 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Champion York Revolution.

In his Bees debut on the mound, New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned run) on six hits in four innings of work, striking out one. Somerset starting pitcher Rick Teasley (1-0) tallied a no-decision despite four scoreless innings of work on three hits allowed, walking three and striking out two. Duane Below (1-0) earned the win out of the Patriots bullpen, while Mike Antonini notched his first save of the 2019 campaign.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead versus Riordan in the home half of the second inning by way of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mike Fransoso that allowed Will Kengor to cross the plate after he led off the frame with a base knock. The home team made it 2-0 in their favor in the third frame thanks to a run-scoring single produced by Ramon Flores, his fifth rib-eye steak in two days. The Patriots doubled their advantage to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Michael Ohlman laced a two-run double into the left field corner. New Britain cut the deficit to 4-1 in the top of the eighth as Bijan Rademaker hit a laser-beam of a solo home run off the second wall of advertising in right field on a pitch thrown by Michael Broadway, his first big fly in a Bees uniform, but that was as close as the visitors from the Constitution State would get as the Patriots were able to come away with the victory in a chilly matinee affair. Alexi Amarista led the way for New Britain with three hits in the losing effort.

New Britain hosts the Somerset Patriots for Opening Night in the Hardware City on Friday, May 3rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Join us as we kick off the season with Cirque du Soleil! Enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere at New Britain Stadium with fun giveaways, face painters, and more! The first 500 fans will also take home a special Bees Schedule Poster, presented by Image Link. It will also be a Fat Tire Friday presented by New Belgium, as fans 21 and over can enjoy Fat Tire Drafts for just five dollars!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.