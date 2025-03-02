Barnstormers Continue to Build Defensive Line

March 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Earl Volz to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Volz (6-1, 280, Kutztown) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season in the Indoor Football League (IFL), after spending his rookie season with the Arizona Rattlers in 2024 where he started in three games. Collegiately, Volz played four seasons at Kutztown where he appeared in 47 games collecting 80 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

"We are excited to have Earl, a guy with IFL experience after a stint with the Rattlers in 2024," said Coach Mogensen. " He is a compact, explosive player that can play all 3 roles up front on D. He will bring an experienced edge to our D in 2024"

Volz will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the next few weeks.

