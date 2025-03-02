2025 Training Camp Preview: QBs / Ks

March 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Going into training camp, the Quad City Steamwheelers will enter the season with two new faces competing at quarterback, Daquan Neal and Demry Croft. With two dual-threat quarterbacks who have shown they can put up a lot of statistics in the indoor football game, the team has unlimited options on how to attack opposing defenses.

"This is a step in the right direction," head coach Cory Ross said. "Anytime you have a quarterback room with this much experience, you know the leadership will be excellent. I'm looking forward to one heck of a battle because both of these young men can make plays.

On the special teams side, kicker Kyle Kaplan returns for a second year with Quad City. Kaplan will look to improve on a season where he totaled 159 points during his first year with the Steamwheelers.

Quarterbacks:

Daquan Neal

6'2 / 215 - Elizabeth City State University

After playing 15 games with the Bay Area Panthers last season, Neal joins the team and instantly adds a dynamic weapon to the offense. With Bay Area last season, Neal threw for 1,519 yards, completing 65% of his passes, 30 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 744 yards and 30 touchdowns.

In 2023, with the Vegas Knighthawks, Neal was one of two players in the IFL to finish in the top seven in both passing and rushing yards. He threw for just under 2,000 yards, 39 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. In 2019, Neal became the first rookie in IFL history to win league MVP, where he threw for 2,642 yards, 59 touchdowns, and three interceptions while having a 71% completion percentage. His performance in indoor football has previously earned him a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts and a brief stint with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

Demry Croft

6'5 / 205 - Minnesota

Formerly a starter for the University of Minnesota for a few games before his IFL career, Croft quickly found his role in the league. In 2021 with the Tuscon Sugar Skulls, Croft threw for 1,381 yards and 24 touchdowns on a 60.7% completion rate while also rushing for 446 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a spot on the IFL All-Rookie team, and his 40.5 rushing yards per game was fifth-best in the league and the best among rookies. Croft also finished fifth in the league in passing yards per game and touchdown passes and third in completion percentage.

Despite not having long stints with teams since then, playing with Duke City, San Diego, and Arizona, Croft not only brings size but speed to the quarterback room.

Kicker:

Kyle Kaplan

6'2 / 195 - Notre Dame College

After a fantastic first season, Kaplan is entering his second year with the Steamwheelers after re-signing over the offseason. In 2024, Kaplan proved he was one of the league's best kickers, nailing 74 extra points with a 95% accuracy and 25 field goals, including a 53-yard game-winning field goal against Iowa. In August, Kaplan was named to the Second Team All-IFL for his performance during the season.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.