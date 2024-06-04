Barnstormers Annual Halftime Corgi Chase June 15
June 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 15 to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. Kickoff is at 7:05PM with doors opening at 6:00PM.
The game will feature the team's Annual Halftime Corgi Chase presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The race is open to all Corgis and mixed-breed Corgis. Corgi owners are encouraged to enter their pups into the halftime race to earn the title of the quickest Corgi in the Metro! Registration is open now for $35 and includes two (2) game tickets with $15 directly benefiting the ARL.
All Corgi Chase participants will have access to a quiet room in case the environment gets too loud as well as a designated outdoor area with re-entry.
Participants will check in at the ARL Registration table on game day to receive their prize packets and a gift bag from the Barnstormers which includes our official Corgi Chase sticker.
Fans can also purchase discounted tickets directly through the ARL for $10. $5 from each ticket sale will benefit the ARL.
The Iowa Barnstormers will also be kicking off summer at the event. Fans can purchase a Summer Essentials Bundle which includes a game ticket, a reversible bucket hat, and a water bottle.
