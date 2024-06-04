IFL Coaches Poll - Week 12

Week 12 of the 2024 IFL season has wrapped up, as the top three saw a bit of a mix-up from last week. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (+1)

Frisco Fighters (+1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-2)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (+3)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Sioux Falls Storm (-)

Duke City Gladiators (+2)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-4)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

This week of action saw three upsets, including the Duke City Gladiators winning their first game of the season. Following a 47-45 victory, the Iowa Barnstormers moved up the most spots this week, moving up three spots from last week's poll.

Week 13 features another week of two teams on bye, as the entire seven-game slate takes place on Saturday. The action begins early on Saturday, with the Green Bay Blizzard taking on the Massachusetts Pirates, kicking off at 12:05 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on Saturday, streamed live on YouTube or Caffeine.

