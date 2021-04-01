Barnstormers Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

The Lancaster Barnstormers are BACK! The 2021 home opener will take place on Friday, June 4th as we honor the healthcare heroes of Lancaster and pay tribute to those who continue to serve our community tirelessly and selflessly during these unprecedented times. We look forward to putting a spotlight on these heroes and acknowledging their extraordinary contributions during a special Opening Night ceremony!

Following Opening Day, the Stormers look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark for a festive summer that includes, among other events, tributes to some of our favorite sweet treats.

On June 26, the Barnstormers will present a night paying tribute to our neighbors at Hershey's Chocolate World with a 4D Show pass giveaway for fans and more entertainment. Three weeks later, on July 18, National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated at Clipper Magazine Stadium with our friends at Turkey Hill Dairy and the Turkey Hill Experience. One lucky fan will even walk away with a 1 Year Supply of Turkey Hill ice cream! Finally, on August 27, kids will be able to participate in our famous outfield "Candy Drop" during Willy Wonka Night!

Many other events will celebrate the region and its rich history. For the second home game, June 5, the Barnstormers will once again pay tribute to their predecessors on a Lancaster diamond, the Red Roses. The first 1,000 fans to the June 5th game will also take home a Red Roses Hat presented by Giant. On July 10, the Barnstormers will host the annual Lancaster Farm Show presented by First Citizens Community Bank, which honors the great agricultural presence in Lancaster County. The Lancaster Farm Show has become one of the most popular events of the summer season at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Far be it from the Barnstormers to let a July 17 home game go by without celebrating Lancaster at 717 Night!

Going a little further from our hometown, the Barnstormers will pay tribute to the great city of Philadelphia on September 10.

Of course, many favorites are back as well. Off-season holidays will be celebrated in-season with Christmas in July on 7/30 and Halloween in the Ballpark with costumes and trick-or-treating on October 8 to kick off the final weekend series. Also in the festive spirit will be Cylo's Birthday, celebrated with a special pajama party on June 27!

Several weekend nights will be dedicated to movies of the fantasy and sci-fi genres. Where else might you encounter Porky Pig, Batman and Princess Leia all within a span of three weeks? The series will start with Space Jam Night on July 16 in honor of the release of the new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" starring LeBron James. Princess Day with special appearances by Elsa, Tiana, Elena and Belle will take place on June 11. Harry Potter Night follows on July 31 with Superheroes Day the following afternoon with special appearances by Wonder Woman, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Scarlet Witch & Supergirl. It all concludes with the annual Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 7 with character appearances and a Baby Cylo Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Penn State Health.

We'll be celebrating a couple of special anniversaries at the ballpark this summer. EHD Insurance will be celebrating their 125th Anniversary on July 14th and tickets will only be $1.25 for fans to attend this game. More magic comes to the ballpark on September 26, when the Barnstormers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Disney World in Orlando.

Real heroes will also be honored at the stadium in September. First responders will take part in the annual stair climb in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the horrific events of 9/11 during which so many of their colleagues in New York City and the Washington, DC area sacrificed their lives for their communities.

Clipper Magazine Stadium will be transformed to Margaritaville and fans may enjoy cheeseburgers in our ballpark paradise on Parrothead Night on July 9.

Boy Scouts will have their annual Boy Scout Night Sleepover on June 25. We'll celebrate Greek Heritage Night on August 19! In partnership with Kegel's Produce and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Greek Heritage Night will feature traditional Greek favorite food items such as gyros and souvlaki for all to eat and fans can enjoy special Greek performances prior to the game. Recovery Day will take place on August 29 in partnership with Retreat Behavioral Health. Ladies Night is scheduled for October 9, as the Lancaster County Police Departments honor the fight against breast cancer.

Finally, the weekly promotions are BACK!

Tuesdays:

$2 Tuesday: Fans can take advantage of $2 popcorn, $2 regular fountain sodas, $2 nachos and $2 Berks hot dogs.

Wednesdays:

Wiener Wednesdays - Enjoy $1 Berks Hot Dogs all game and Bring your Dog to the Ballpark!

Thursdays:

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $3 12 oz. Craft Beers at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck!

Fridays:

CODE RED - Sport Barnstormers Red and transform yourself into the most spirited fan every Friday night and be entered to win a prize!

Saturdays:

Bixler Pyrotechnics will be blasting a FIREWORKS extravaganza every Saturday night and other selected dates presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Sundays:

Fans can play catch on the field before the game and Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Domino's.

Free Carousel Sundays - Kids will receive a pass to ride the carousel for FREE courtesy of Capital BlueCross.

Seth Energy Sundays - each fan will get a handheld fan on their way into the summer afternoon games courtesy of Seth Energy!

Single Game Tickets to all 2021 home games will go on sale in person only on Saturday, April 3rd at the Two Dudes Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium from 10AM-2PM. All fans who purchase tickets in person this Saturday will receive 50% off the single game ticket price (limit of 10 tickets). In addition, any visitor who purchases a ticket or exchanges one from 2020/redeems a voucher for a game this season will receive a coupon for 50% off one full-priced Barnstormers item at the Wohlsen Team Store. And in the spirit of Easter weekend the first 100 people to purchase tickets this Saturday will get to choose a "lucky egg" from our basket for a chance to win incredible prizes like a FREE suite for a game this season, free use of the Clipper Magazine Stadium field for a day (baseball game, kickball game, you name it!) and a free hot dog, chips and soda for every game you attend in 2021!

Single game tickets will go on sale online at LancasterBarnstormers.com Monday, April 5th at 10AM.

"We are beyond excited to welcome fans back safely to Clipper Magazine Stadium this season for Lancaster Barnstormers baseball," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "The announcement of our promotional schedule is just another realization that baseball season is getting closer for us all. With the return of some of the fan favorites along with some new promotions all guests will again be entertained this season while making new memories here at Clipper Magazine Stadium."

