Blue Crabs Sign AA Strikeout King, Former Orioles Prospect

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of two right-handed pitchers on Thursday afternoon, Mike Devine and Patrick Baker. The Blue Crabs will hold a Zoom Press Conference on Thursday, 4/1, at 3 PM EST with this week's new players, and is open to all fans and media.

Mike Devine has made a name for himself as one of the best relievers in all of Independent Baseball. The right-hander has combined for a 2.37 ERA in over 250 innings in the American Association dating back to 2016.

Devine played for the St. Paul Saints in 2020 and proved that he can be just as effective in a starting role, posting a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts. The Pennsylvania native self-described as being "too aggressive coming out of the bullpen" which led to a spot in the Saints' starting rotation. As a starter, Devine struck out 13 batters in back-to-back starts, each appearance coming one strikeout short of a Saints franchise record. The Virginia Military Institute graduate led the American Association in strikeouts in 2020 with 89.

Patrick Baker is a DMV native and a former Baltimore Orioles prospect. The right-hander attended Anne Arundel Community College in 2014, and held a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched before being drafted in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Orioles.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons in the Orioles organization and took the 2018 season off due to injury. In 2019, Baker made a brief stint in the Frontier League with the formerly Florence Freedom and held a 2.45 ERA.

"Devine and Baker are legitimate, proven arms that have had success at every level of professional baseball, and will bolster our pitching staff," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

