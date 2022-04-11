Barnstormers Add Pieces

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed former Houston Astros farmhand Colton Shaver, a catcher and corner infielder, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, right-handed flamethrower Donald Goodson has been re-signed, and another right-hander Tyler Suellentrop, a former Chicago Cubs farmhand has been inked for the 2022 season. Bullpen catcher Robert Rosado has also signed on for a second season.

Shaver, 26, reached Class AAA Sugar Land with the Astros in 2021. He batted .192 for the Skeeters with 12 homers and 28 RBI over 59 games.

Drafted by the Astros out of Brigham Young University, the Utah native has hit 60 home runs over his first four professional seasons, including a high of 21 split between Class A+ Fayetteville and AA Corpus Christi in 2019. He hit 36 homers in 164 career games at BYU.

"Colton is a guy who got released out of camp this year," said Peeples. "He came highly recommended as a character guy who can swing it a little bit."

Goodson, 27, appeared in a team-leading 51 games in 2021, posting a 2-3 record and 5.09 ERA. Over 53 innings, he allowed 49 hits while walking 42 and striking out 55. The Detroit, Michigan native also led the club in holds with 10. In one stretch during July and August, the right-hander allowed only three hits in a span of 15 innings.

During the winter, he pitched for the winning Colombia squad in the Caribbean World Series.

Goodson was an all-star shortstop in high school who did not pitch until playing in the Michigan-based United Shore Baseball League for three seasons. He had a combined 2.61 ERA over his final two seasons there.

"Donald is a young guy who got his feet wet at this level last year," said Peeples. "He has a good arm and changeup, and when he has both working, he is tough out there. We're hoping that after a year of experience, he will be more consistent."

Suellentrop, 25, was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2018. The Florida-born right-hander spent two seasons in the Seattle system, then played in the makeshift AABC, carved out of the Frontier League during the 2020 pandemic. Last year, Suellentrop played for both Cubs' Class A affiliates, South Bend and Myrtle Beach, posting a combined record of 3-0 with a 4.63 ERA over 20 appearances. He struck out 45 batters in 35 innings.

"Tyler has a very easy delivery with a mid-90's arm and a good breaking ball," said Peeples. "He will fit into the back end of our bullpen very nicely."

Rosado, a licensed orthopedic manual therapist who has caught bullpens for several Major League hurlers over the past several winters, joined the Barnstormers last year. He currently divides his time between residences in Lancaster and Florida.

The Barnstormers play their first spring training game against Southern Maryland this Wednesday, April 13, at 1:00 PM, host the Black Sox at Fan Fest at Lebanon Valley College on April 15 at 4:30 on April 16 at 1:00 PM. They will open the 2022 regular season at Gastonia on April 21, returning home on April 29 to entertain the York Revolution at 6:30 to kick off the Clipper Magazine Stadium portion of the schedule.

