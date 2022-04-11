Thomas Health Is Official Health Care Provider

April 11, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce an agreement with Thomas Health to provide the Dirty Birds team with comprehensive health services throughout the 2022 season. Building on this partnership from last season, Thomas Health will provide a full-time athletic trainer supported by orthopedic physicians and staff from the Thomas Health Institute for Orthopedic Medicine.

Mary Catherine Sikes will serve as the Dirty Birds Athletic Trainer. Mary Catherine was previously the Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer at Piedmont Academy in Monticello Georgia from 2015-2021. She also assists the Athletic Department at University of Charleston.

"Professional Baseball players have a long and grinding schedule and having an experienced Athletic Trainer to be with the team the entire season is of utmost importance," said Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino. "Also, when the inevitable injury of a more serious nature occurs, it is comforting to know that the player will have access to first-class treatment from an Orthopedic Surgeon. We are very thankful for this commitment from Thomas Health."

"Thomas Health is pleased to offer athletic training and orthopedic services support to the Charleston Dirty Birds. Our team of highly skilled providers are ready to assist with injury prevention and recovery. This is a great partnership opportunity and we wish the best of luck to the Charleston Dirty Birds this season," said Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island FerryHawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets, mini plans and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - The first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information visit www.atlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2022

Thomas Health Is Official Health Care Provider - Charleston Dirty Birds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.