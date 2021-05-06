Barnstormers Add Herb to Rotation

May 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers have added right-handed pitcher Tyler Herb to their 2021 roster, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Herb, 29, a product of Williams Valley High School, joins the Barnstormers after six seasons with three different Major League organizations. The right-hander signed with Seattle out of the 2014 draft and spent 3 1/2 seasons in the Mariners system, peaking at Class AA Jackson in 2016 and Arkansas in 2017. He was with the San Francisco Giants from mid-2017 through the end of 2018. In 2019, Herb split time between Class AAA Norfolk and Class AA Bowie in the Baltimore farm system.

He was 8-10 in that 2019 season and has a career mark of 38-44.

Prior to signing with the Mariners, Herb was an ace with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. He posted a record of 22-9 with a 3.40 ERA over 61 games and 46 starts for Coastal and was all-Big South in 2012, his sophomore season. Herb ranks among the top 20 in Coastal Carolina history in numerous pitching categories.

"Tyler is a veteran, and we have good reports on him." Said Peeples. "He's a guy we will depend on to start and eat up some innings. We hope this step in his career will get him back to where he needs to be."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2021

Barnstormers Add Herb to Rotation - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.