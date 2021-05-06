Suffolk County to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at Ducks Ballpark May 28

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Following up on the May 5 announcement that testing would not be necessary to enter the ballpark in 2021, the Long Island Ducks and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday, May 28, prior to the Ducks 2021 season opener.

"Ducks baseball is back!" said Bellone. "We want to make vaccinations as easy as possible. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a family-friendly night and at the same time, if you haven't been vaccinated yet, you will be able to do it nice and easy at the ballpark."

The announcement was made during a press conference at the ballpark on Thursday morning. In attendance were Bellone, Ducks Founder/CEO Frank Boulton, Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff and Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron. The Suffolk County Police Department Medical Crisis Action Team (MedCAT) will be on hand May 28 to provide vaccinations to the public. Additionally, the first 250 fans who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the ballpark on Opening Night will receive a voucher redeemable for a free ticket to a 2021 Ducks home game.

Thursday's press conference also detailed the new protocols announced on Wednesday by New York State for ballparks beginning May 19. No COVID-19 testing will be required for fans to attend Ducks games in 2021. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, along with children 16 and under accompanied by vaccinated adults, will be permitted to sit in "Vaccinated Sections" at full capacity. Fans who have not yet received the vaccine will require six-foot distancing with 33% capacity in "unvaccinated sections". Masks will be required for all fans while at the ballpark. An announcement about logistics and parameters around unvaccinated sections will be made at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets now for the 2021 Opening Night on Friday, May 28, and all Ducks home games this season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting LIDucks.com or by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

