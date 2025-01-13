Barnstormers Add Defensive Back

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Caleb Streat to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Streat (5-10, 175, Tiffin University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Streat spent four years at Tiffin University. During his time with the Dragons, Streat appeared in 34 games collecting 52 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions two of which resulted in touchdowns.

"Caleb is a fine addition to our reinvented defensive backfield," said Coach Mogensen. "He had a tremendous career at Tiffin and showcased a great knack for the football, if that translates to the IFL Caleb will be a dynamite addition"

Streat will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

