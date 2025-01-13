Barnstormers Sign Strong Safety

January 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Bishop McDonald to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

McDonald (6-1, 205, Minnesota) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, McDonald began his career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he spent two seasons with the Bulldogs appearing in 23 games and racking up 78 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. McDonald then transferred to the University of Minnesota ahead of his junior season. In three seasons with the Gophers, McDonald appeared in 19 games where he tallied 10 total tackles and one forced fumble.

"In 2024 we were missing a DB who could bring physicality to our backend," said Coach Mogensen. "Bishop is someone who can fill that role as a big physical DB. After a standout couple of years at Minnesota-Duluth he transferred to Minnesota and held his own in the Big Ten. He should be a difference-making kind of player at strong safety for us."

McDonald will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper.

