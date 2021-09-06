Bark in the Park, Afforda-Bull Eats, Hockey Night, First Responder Appreciation & Two Fireworks Nights Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - Following their two-week road trip, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their penultimate homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 7 to start a seven-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The homestand features the return of fan-favorite promotions including Bark in the Park (September 8) and Afforda-BULL Eats (September 9), in addition to two post-game fireworks shows on September 10 and September 11, as well as Hockey Night (September 10) and First Responder Appreciation (September 11). The Bulls will also play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, September 11. Each game requires a separate ticket, while both games are also scheduled to last seven innings per Major League Baseball regulations.

Tuesday, September 7 vs Norfolk Tides (6:35pm)

Tuesday Night Baseball: Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls return home to face off against the Norfolk Tides and #1 prospect Adley Rutschman.

Wednesday, September 8 vs Norfolk Tides (6:35pm) presented by Sit Means Sit and Tito's Vodka

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners in Outfield Reserve seating or the Outfield Lawn. Dog owners must purchase a separate ticket for their canines, which includes a donation to our friends at Second Chance Pet Adoptions. For more information on Bark in the Park Nights, please click here: https://www.milb.com/durham/tickets/bark-in-the-park

Thursday, September 9 vs Norfolk Tides (6:35pm) presented by First Horizon

Afforda-BULL Eats: Afforda-BULL Eats returns to the DBAP, with a value menu that includes $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts, $2 popcorn, $3 souvenir soda and more!

Beats, Brews & Baseball: Vertigo will be performing outside the Blue Cross NC front gates from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch.

Friday, September 10 vs Norfolk Tides (6:35pm) presented by the Carolina Hurricanes

Hockey Night: The Bulls team up with the Carolina Hurricanes for Hockey Night, with Hurricanes players, Stormy and the Warning Siren scheduled to be at the DBAP. Bulls players and coaches will also be wearing specialty Canes themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite with a post-game fireworks show at the DBAP courtesy of Biomerieux.

Saturday, September 11 vs Norfolk Tides (1:05pm) presented by EmergeOrtho

First Responder Appreciation: The Bulls salute First Responders at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, which include a day-long competition pitting the Durham Fire Department against the Durham Police Department in various on-field competitions, with a trophy presented to the winners.

Doubleheader: The Bulls play the first game of their scheduled doubleheader at 1:05pm. As per Major League Baseball doubleheader rules, the game is scheduled for seven innings. Tickets purchased for the night game at 6:35pm are not valid for the 1:05pm game. Fans with tickets to the Bulls' postponed game from Friday, June 4 may use their tickets for Saturday's 1:05pm contest.

Saturday, September 11 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm) presented by EmergeOrtho

First Responder Appreciation: The Bulls continue their day-long salute of First Responders. Before the game, fans will have a chance to get up close with various emergency vehicles parked on Blackwell Street from agencies such as the Durham Fire Department and Durham Police Department, with a trophy presented to the winners.

Doubleheader: The Bulls play the second game of their scheduled doubleheader at 6:35pm. As per Major League Baseball doubleheader rules, the game is scheduled for seven innings. Tickets purchased for game one at 1:05pm are not valid for the night game.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Post-game fireworks shows return following Saturday evening contests at Durham Bulls Athletic Park courtesy of Window World.

Sunday, September 12 vs Norfolk Tides (5:05pm) presented by Opendoor

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids will be able to run the bases after the game with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

