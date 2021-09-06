First Responders and Military Appreciation Night at PNC Field on September 11

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host First Responders & Military Appreciation Night on September 11 when the RailRiders take on the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field. In appreciation of those men and women who support and sacrifice daily for our nation, the RailRiders are offering two free tickets to all first responders as well as active duty and veterans of our Armed Forces.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M. on September 11 and the first pitch against the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate is set for 6:05.

First responders and active duty/veteran Armed Forces members can claim their two free field reserved tickets by presenting a valid ID at the PNC Field Box Office this week. The box office will be open at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday through Friday prior to the RailRiders games against the Red Wings. On Saturday, September 11, the box office will open at 3:00 P.M.

For more information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

