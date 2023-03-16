Bank of the James Stadium Going Cashless Among Other Stadium Initiatives

March 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce several new stadium initiatives for upcoming 2023 season.

This year, Bank of the James Stadium will be going completely cashless in-and-around the ballpark. All tickets, concessions, and merchandise must be purchased with card. Virginia 529 Fun Zone, Throw-for-Dough, and Spin-the-Wheel will remain cash only this season.

Fans will be able to exchange their cash at the Catty Shack for Cats Cash, which can be used anywhere within the ballpark. All fans must have exact change, as no change will be provided on Cats Cash exchanges.

As part of this new initiative, fans will be able to enjoy the comforts of mobile ordering within Bank of the James Stadium.

Mobile ordering will be available starting Opening Day and is available at Hillcats.Ordernext.com or at various QR locations around the stadium. Mobile orders will only be available for pick up at the first base concession stand and the Devils Backbone Tap Room. All concessions items will be available for mobile order and pick up.

Those using mobile orders will be required to create a free wallet to complete their purchases. Customers are encouraged to sign up before Opening Day to help make the experience more user friendly.

Single game tickets are on-sale now at Lynchburg-hillcats.com or by calling the box office at 434-528-1144.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 16, 2023

Bank of the James Stadium Going Cashless Among Other Stadium Initiatives - Lynchburg Hillcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.