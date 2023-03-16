Immersive Theme Nights Return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Saturday Nights

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Captivating theme nights are set to take over Virginia Credit Union Stadium every Saturday night, making for twelve unique fan experiences. Saturday nights will also be the home to six jersey auctions plus appearances from a celebrity and some popular kids characters.

The first Saturday of the season will be centered around celebrating the start of the 2023 season! Enjoy Opening Weekend at Virginia Credit Union Stadium and see the FredNats in action for the first time in 2023.

Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night is coming to the ballpark on April 22! Meet some of your favorite puppy heroes and FredNats players will be wearing custom jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Fredericksburg Nationals Foundation.

A full evening of magic and excitement is on deck for both kid and adult wizards alike on May 6. Grab your wand and head to Wizard Night, presented by Red Door Pro Wash.

Help make a difference and support mental health awareness during Mustache May! The FredNats' month long awareness efforts will be brought to the forefront on May 20, as the entire night will be dedicated to this important cause. Additionally, the FredNats players will be decked out in one-of-a-kind jerseys featuring every type of mustache you can imagine. All game-worn and autographed jerseys will be auctioned off.

Travel back to prehistoric times! Dinosaurs will be invading the ballpark for Jurassic Night, presented by Virginia Landscape Management on June 3. Prepare for a night of dino-mite fun.

Fans will be heading to a galaxy far, far away one week later for Star Wars Night, presented by Rappahannock Area YMCA, on June 10. The FredNats look to defend the galaxy against the invading Charleston Riverdogs. Whether you're a Star Wars fan or just there to catch a glimpse of Baby Yoda, the night's theme jersey are not to be missed. Fans will have the opportunity to take home one of these game-worn, autographed Mandalorian and Baby Yoda jerseys through an auction.

Get ready for the Toon Squad versus the Monstars! Space Jam Night, presented by TheJIAN Group, is coming to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on July 15. Both the FredNats and visiting Lynchburg Hillcats will suit up in custom jerseys for an exciting night at the ballpark. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off.

Deck the ballpark with holiday cheer! Celebrate Christmas in July on July 29. A winter wonderland will descend onto Virginia Credit Union Stadium and fans can sing along to all their favorite holiday carols during the game. Plus, it's never too early to make it onto Santa's nice list!

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's SUPERMAN (and SuperGus) on August 5! The FredNats will have some extra "super powers" for the night, decked out in custom jerseys for Superman Night, presented by Mary Washington Healthcare. These game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned off.

Celebrate The Office on August 19 with a special appearance from everyone's favorite paper supply company employee- Meredith! Kate Flannery from The Office Night is set to be a fan favorite event. Flannery will be on hand to take photos with fans plus there will be a VIP Package available for those who would like autographs.

Love it or hate it, FredNats fans are all too familiar with I-95. Interstate 95: Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates, will honor the road that drives everyone insane. The FredNats will also be wearing custom I-95 themed jerseys that will be auctioned off. Be ready to see red!

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7, kicking off a three-game homestand. Single game tickets, ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

