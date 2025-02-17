Baltimore Blast vs. Empire Strykers - February 16th, 2025

February 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







It's a battle of two teams fighting for playoff position as the Baltimore Blast take on the Empire Strykers

Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.