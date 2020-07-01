Ballpark Dinner To-Go Returns July 8th

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time for another Ballpark Dinner To-Go at Avista Stadium. The family meals have proved to be a hit for fans, as this will serve as the fourth meal the Indians have presented. The Spokane Indians Ballpark Dinner To-Go meal will be available for pickup Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00 - 6:00PM.

The home run menu feeds four people, and includes two Indians dogs, two German sausages, two Ballpark burgers, one pound of potato salad, homemade chips with pesto ranch, and four ice cream sandwiches for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There have been over 8,220 meals donated to Second Harvest so far through the Ballpark Dinner To-Go events.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, July 7th. There are a limited number of dinners available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals will be ready for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online HERE will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

Can't make dinner but still want to enjoy ballpark favorites? Stop by the newest addition to Avista Stadium, the Infield Café. The café is open tomorrow, from 11:00AM - 2:00PM.

