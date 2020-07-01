Rip City Radio 620 AM to Air Historical Hops Games

July 1, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





With the Hillsboro Hops' 2020 season canceled, the Hops and their flagship station, Rip City Radio, have devised a plan to help you get through the summer. On Friday and Saturday nights during the month of July, Rip City Radio will be airing historical Hops games ---at least two each night. You will have the opportunity to hear some of the biggest games in the Hops' remarkable history.

Friday night broadcasts will begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday night broadcasts will begin at 7:00 PM. The games can be heard on 620AM and at online at https://www.iheart.com/live/rip-city-radio-1965/.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, July 3rd, 8:00 PM

From 6/17/13: The first home game in Hops' franchise history (full game)

From 8/31/13: The Hops have a no-hit bid in the heat of the pennant race (final two innings)

From 8/13/14: Another no-hit bid for the Hops (second half of game)

Saturday, July 4th, 7:00 PM

From 9/6/14: Game 1 of the 2014 Northwest League Championship Series, Hillsboro at Vancouver (full game)

From 9/7/14: Game 2 of the 2014 Northwest League Championship Series, Vancouver at Hillsboro (full game)

Friday, July 10th, 8:00 PM

From 9/8/15: Game 2 of the 2015 South Division Series, Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro (full game)

From 9/9/15: Game 3 of the 2015 South Division Series, Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro (full game)

Saturday, July 11th, 7:00 PM

From 9/13/15: Game 3 of the 2015 Northwest League Championship Series, Hillsboro at Tri-City (full game)

From 9/7/16: Game 1 of the 2016 South Division Series, Eugene at Hillsboro (full game)

Friday, July 17th, 8:00 PM

From 7/5/17: The Hops and Yan Sanchez have a memorable offensive night at Salem-Keizer (full game)

From 8/21/17: Hops catcher Daulton Varsho notches a remarkable feat during the "eclipse game" at Salem-Keizer (full game)

Saturday, July 18th, 7:00 PM

From 8/1/18: Hops outfielder Will Gorman has a memorable night at home against Vancouver in his return from injury (full game)

From 9/4/19: Game 1 of the 2019 South Division Series, Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro (full game)

Friday, July 24th, 8:00 PM

From 9/5/19: Game 2 of the 2019 South Division Series, Hillsboro at Salem-Keizer (full game)

From 9/7/19: Game 1 of the 2019 Northwest League Championship Series, Tri-City at Hillsboro (full game)

Saturday, July 25th, 7:00 PM

From 9/9/19: Game 3 of the 2019 Northwest League Championship Series, Hillsboro at Tri-City (full game)

From 9/11/19: Game 5 of the 2019 Northwest League Championship Series, Hillsboro at Tri-City (full game)

