Ballers Winning Streak Ends with Loss in Series Opener against Fireflies

May 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Ryan Galanie added his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers saw their four-game winning streak halted in a, 5-4, loss to the Columbia Fireflies Monday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the Ballers still hold first place in the Carolina League South division at 26-19, owning a game-and-a-half lead over the Fireflies, who move to 24-20 with the win.

RHP Jake Bockenstedt tossed four innings and change in his sixth start of the season, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out one. Five different arms out of the bullpen each tossed an inning, shutting out Columbia over the final four innings of baseball.

Columbia opened the scoring in the top of the second with a Jhonny Perdomo RBI triple, scoring Chris Brito to make it, 1-0, Fireflies. Just one batter later, Perdomo crossed the plate on a Brennon McNair RBI single, doubling the lead to, 2-0, for the visitors.

Matt Hogan put the Ballers on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, driving in Arxy Hernandez on an RBI triple to cut the Fireflies lead to, 2-1, after two innings.

Daniel Vazquez answered with an RBI double in the top of the third, scoring Erick Torres to put the visiting Fireflies ahead, 3-1, after three innings.

Top Royals prospect Blake Mitchell provided the difference-making pair of runs in the top of the fifth, hitting a two-run home run to left field to extend Columbia's lead to, 5-1, after five.

Galanie's three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth made it a one-run ballgame, scoring Wilber Sanchez and Rikuu Nishida with his sixth homer of the season. The former Wofford Terrier leads all Cannon Ballers in home runs while also landing in the top of the Carolina League in batting average and OPS.

Kannapolis will take Tuesday off to rest before turning their attention to Wednesday. The Ballers will look to avenge their series-opening loss in the second of six games at Atrium Health Ballpark on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Jake Peppers taking the mound for the Cannon Ballers.

