GreenJackets Homestand Preview #6

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for the only time this season from June 4-9 at SRP Park. As the weather continues to warm, the GreenJackets continue to provide plenty of reasons to visit the ballpark each week, including a bobblehead giveaway, a jersey auction benefiting local organizations, and a college night saluting our friends down the road in Athens.

Tuesday, June 4th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

Ronald Acuña Jr. MVP Bobblehead Giveaway - First 1000 fans, presented by Bridgestone

1. An MVP-caliber giveaway Braves country won't want to miss! Get here early and grab a bobblehead on your way through the gates.

SweetWater Discount Day - Presented by SweetWater Brewing Co.

1. A sweet deal is in the works for all fans thanks to SweetWater! Fans can purchase $6 cans and $8 drafts at the SweetWater Stand!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

1. All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here .

Wednesday, June 5th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta Big Run 5K - Presented by Fleet Feet Augusta

1. Nothing like a quick 5K on National Running Day before the game! Register for the big run right downtown .

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

1. Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

1. Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Sport Clips

1. The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower. 2. Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

1. Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, June 6th| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3 College Night: Red and Black

1. Calling all Dog fans, put your school colors on and come get loud as we celebrate your alma mater at SRP Park! 2. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Red and Black Koozie courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

1. Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, June 7th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Augusta Technical College Open House - Presented by Augusta Tech

1. Arrive early and check out all the wonderful things Augusta Tech has to offer with their open house on the concourse!

GreenJackets Cooling Towel Giveaway - First 1000 fans, presented by Augusta Tech

1. The first 1,000 fans through the gates can ensure they stay cool all summer long with a GreenJackets Cooling Towel presented by Augusta Technical College!

Braves BUZZfest

1. The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

1. Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Lo-Fi drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Lo-Fi Brewing!! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00. 2. Check out what the Chef is cooking with these Featured Food Items during the homestand: * Pastrami Burger at the Bee'Stro: Thinly sliced pastrami and pickles * Carolina Dog at the Back Nine Grill: Pork belly burnt ends and baked beans

Saturday, June 8th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Pimento Cheese Night - Presented by Chicken Salad Chick

1. The Cheesiest Team in Baseball returns to SRP Park for another year! 2. This year's caddie-style Augusta Pimento Cheese jerseys will be up for auction both in-house and online! Proceeds go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. To learn more about the auction, click here .

Post Game Fireworks - Presented by Chicken Salad Chick

1. Stick around postgame for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

1. Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

1. Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local artist Greg Fortune performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05!

Sunday, June 9th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Grandparents Day

1. There's no substitute for golden wisdom, and we're celebrating grandparents at SRP Park! Fun will be had across generations, and fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a picnic in the E-Z-GO Picnic Patio! Families can take photos on the field pregame, with one lucky grandparent being selected to throw out a Megah SoftWash Ceremonial First Pitch! Post-game, grandparents can stroll the bases with their families! Grandparents Day Picnic Package can be purchased HERE

Sahlen Family Sunday

1. It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6! 2. Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm) 3. Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Best Friends Animal Care of North Augusta

1. The park is going to the dogs! Fans can bring their canine friends to the game and enjoy the sunshine, provided the dog stays leashed and the waiver found here is signed.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

1. Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town! Fans that are part of the Jr Jackets Kids Club receive a FREE GA ticket to select Sunday home games! Fans can sign up their young ones .

The GreenJackets have two home series in the month of June, returning back to the friendly confines on June 25-30. Augusta will continue to provide fantastic opportunities and fun times for the duration of the season, and there's always something for everyone at SRP Park!

