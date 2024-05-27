Martin Collects Four-Inning Save in 5-4 Win

May 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Logan Martin

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Logan Martin(Columbia Fireflies)

Kannapolis, NC - The Columbia Fireflies used a four inning save from Logan Martin to hold the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in check in a 5-4 win at Atrium Health Ballpark Monday night.

The Fireflies bats got started early. In the top of the second, Jhonny Perdomo tripled to plate Chris Brito to break the scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Brennon McNair singled to bring Perdomo around and push Columbia's lead to 2-0.

After a Kannapolis score in the home half of the inning, Erick Torres slapped a lead-off single in the top of the third. Then Daniel Vazquez roped a two bagger to right to score the center fielder and make the score 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Blake Mitchell smacked a two-run opposite field homer to left to give Columbia a 5-1 lead. It was the back stop's sixth homer of the season, tying him with Austin Charles and Derlin Figueroa for the most on the Fireflies.

Blake Wolters (W, 1-0) had a strong start, working a career-best five frames and matching it with a handful of strikeouts. The righty allowed four runs and handed the ball to the bullpen up one run.

It only took two pitchers for Columbia to complete game one of the six-game set with Kannapolis. Logan Martin (S, 2) slammed the door shut Monday. The Kentucky native spun four one-hit innings, punching out five Cannon Ballers to hold the lead.

Kannapolis got close in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Galanie ripped a three-run blast that scored Wilber Sanchez and Rikuu Nishida to bring the Cannon Ballers within a run.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (2-1, 4.91 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis has not named their starters for the remainder of the series yet.

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. The club will also be giving away a piece of history, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.