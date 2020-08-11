Back-To-School Made Easier with TinCaps Meal Kits

August 11, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With focus on the return to school, let the TinCaps take care of dinner. TinCaps Family Meal Kits provide five meals portioned to serve 4-6 people for $185, while a smaller option fit for two people costs $100.

Meal Kits not only include five different meal options, but also drinks, desserts, snacks, and more. The meals are prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.

This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as tacos, beef tips, pulled pork sliders, BBQ brisket, hot dogs, and brats. Moving forward, the 'Caps plan to continue making slight alterations to their Meal Kit menu each week. See the full menu below/attached.

Orders for the next round of Meal Kits should be placed on TinCaps.com by Monday, Aug. 17 (4 p.m. deadline). Quick, contactless, drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for the afternoon/early evening of Friday, Aug. 21. Once the max number of orders has been reached, no more will be accepted.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER FOR AUG. 21 PICK-UP

The TinCaps are continuing to make Meal Kits available for fans to purchase through at least the end of September on an every-other-week basis. The team began selling Meal Kits in April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to extend the offering while updating the menu week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com. (Minor League Baseball announced on June 30 that the 2020 season would be lost.)

Fans also still have the opportunity to make tax-deductible donations to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. Those interested in donating should contact TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer at 260-407-2813 or [email protected]

In addition to the team's Meal Kits program, fans can also support the TinCaps by shopping online for new items like

masks and gaiters, plus special edition t-shirts to commemorate 2020. On top of merchandise, the team also has gift cards available that can be used in The Orchard Team Store as well as for future tickets and concessions. Parkview Field is hosting special events, too.

Note: The Orchard will be open on Friday, Aug. 14 (12-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 15 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) as part of the Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale. Parkview Field's famous Philly Cheesesteak Cart also will be open on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Upcoming TinCaps Meal Kits Pick-Up Dates

- Friday, Aug. 21

- Friday, Sept. 4

- Friday, Sept. 18

This Week's TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, Aug. 17; Pickup on Friday, Aug. 21)

Meal #1

- Pulled pork sliders

- Mac and cheese

- Baked beans

- Dinner rolls

Meal #2

- Jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- Beer brats

- Jumbo soft pretzels

- Potato salad

Meal #3

- Seasoned taco meat

- Chipotle rice with corn and beans

- Soft tortilla shells

- Shredded cheddar cheese and salsa

Meal #4

- BBQ beef brisket

- Corn

- Roasted potatoes

Meal #5

- Beef tips

- Pasta noodles

- Vegetable medley

Also Includes

- Souvenir cups and helmets

- Potato chips

- Parkview Field popcorn

- Cookies and brownies

- Soft drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

- Angry Orchard Hard Cider

- Bell's Two Hearted Ale

- Coors Light

- Mike's Hard Lemonade

- Miller Lite

- Truly Lemonade

- White Claw Black Cherry

- Yuengling Lager

- Chardonnay

- Cabernet Sauvignon

- Moscato

