Staff Infection Welcomed to Perform at NelsonCorp Field

(Clinton, IA) - The next concert as part of a Saturday night series is scheduled for August 15th, with a performance by Staff Infection.

The 6th Avenue North gate will be open at 6 pm, with live music beginning at 7 pm. There is no cost for admission for this event.

The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavillion. Guests are encouraged to bring along lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area.

The LumberKings will be running discounted food and drink specials across the board. From $2 canned beers, to $2 bottled soda and water, to various other food deals.

