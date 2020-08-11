Unidynes to Close Out Music on the Avenue at NelsonCorp Field

August 11, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - Thursday, August 13th will be the conclusion of the Music on the Avenue concert series held at NelsonCorp Field, in which the Unidynes will be taking the stage.

Continuing MOTA as a free event, the LumberKings are encouraging fans to enjoy a night out at the ballpark. As part of the festivities, the winning number of the grill provided by Zirkelbach Home Appliance will be announced. Raffle tickets for the grill have been sold since the first MOTA in June. All participants who have already purchased tickets for the grill are recommended to attend the concert, as you must be present to win.

The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 pm. Live music will begin at 6 pm. The stage will be set-up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.

Food and drink specials will be available for purchase with $2 canned beers and $2 bottled soda and water, along with a special on Garbage Pails and other food items. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.