AutoZone Park to Hire Event Staff at Four Upcoming Job Fairs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - AutoZone Park will be holding three Job Fairs to hire Event Staff for Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC games during the 2022 season, with the first set for tomorrow, Thursday, February 24.

The Job Fairs will be on the Club Level at AutoZone Park (198 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103) on the following dates:

Thursday, February 24, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 pm.

Thursday, March 3 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 pm.

Available Event Staff positions include:

Guest Services Representative: Responsibilities range from scanning tickets, checking bags, operating security wands at gates, giving general information and directions throughout the stadium and more.

Promotional Team Member: Set up and execute in-game promotions, lead the crowd in cheers and rallies from on top of the dugout, entertain and interact with the crowd from entrance to exit, work with mascot to fulfill appearances, dance and conduct contests to hype crowd and maintain stadium energy.

Grounds Crew Member: Responsibilities include maintaining mounds/plates, batting practice setup/tear down, game setup for both baseball and soccer, assisting with field security and assisting with converting the field to and from baseball and soccer. Day and night shifts are available.

Team Attendant (Bat Boy/Girl): Responsible for setting up and breaking down sidelines, batting practice, dugouts and bullpens; assisting with field security; shagging foul balls during batting practice and games; collecting bats and balls during the game; assisting umpires, referees, trainers and clubhouse personnel; and helping with load-in/out for the teams.

Team Store Associate: Responsible for Team Store set-up, conversion between teams, running a cash register, folding apparel and any other Team Store needs.

Camera Operator: Responsible for capturing live fan shots, gameplay, fan engagement elements, host stand-ups and more during all Memphis Redbirds/Memphis 901 FC home games. Must have experience operating HD cameras and understand the basics of exposure, focusing, and composition.

All new hires must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a background check and drug screening. All positions are part-time, paid hourly. Prospective Event Staff need to attend just one Job Fair. Returning Event Staff who were employed at the end of the 2021 season do not need to attend.

For more information, visit milb.com/memphis/ballpark/job-fair or call 901-721-6000.

