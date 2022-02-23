2022 Syracuse Mets Open House Scheduled for Saturday, March 5th

February 23, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2022 Open House will take place on Saturday, March 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Individual game tickets will go on sale for the first time at 10 a.m. that day, and fans will be able to take stadium tours, shop in the Team Store, and learn about the 2022 promotional schedule. The Open House is free and open to the public.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium will open at 10 a.m. on March 5th. Fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets and Flex Plans at the ticket windows when they arrive. Tickets will also be on sale at syracusemets.com starting at 10 a.m. The Ticket Office will be open until 1 p.m. on March 5th for in-person ticket orders.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office will be open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, March 7th. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2022 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

NBT Bank Stadium tours during the Open House will take place every 15 minutes, starting at 10:15 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Fans can explore the Hall of Fame, our exclusive party locations, luxury suites, the press box, and more! Tours leave from the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame, located down the right field line, through the Hank Sauer Gate. Fans must sign up for a tour upon arrival due to limited space.

The Team Store will be open during the Open House, featuring brand new gear for the 2022 season! Be sure to stop in and check it out before it's gone!

At 11:30 a.m., Jason Smorol will hold a press conference in the Metropolitan Club to announce the 2022 promotional schedule. Jason will introduce our biggest and best promotions and answer questions about the upcoming season. The press conference will also be live streamed on Facebook for those that are unable to attend.

Opening Day at NBT Bank Stadium is Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35 p.m. vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). Opening day is a Taco Tuesday, so fans can enjoy 3 tacos for $10 (chicken, beef, and vegetarian options available).

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Opening Day will receive a Bucket Hat, and after the game, we will close out the home opener with a fireworks extravaganza, all courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 23, 2022

2022 Syracuse Mets Open House Scheduled for Saturday, March 5th - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.