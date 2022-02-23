Red Wings to Host Job Fair on Saturday, February 26

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are in search of highly-motivated and customer-oriented game day employees for the upcoming 2022 baseball season. The annual job fair will take place at Frontier Field on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wings are hiring for the following positions:

- Concession Stand Attendants - Stand Managers, Assistant Managers, Cashiers, Cooks and Preps (16+)

- Warehouse Workers (18+)

- Kitchen Staff - Line Cooks, Cold Prep, Grill Cooks, Hot Prep, and Dishwashers (18+)

- Suite Attendants/Runners (18+)

- Bartenders (18+)

- Picnic Attendants - Team Leaders, Servers, Event Set Up (16+)

- Accounting Room (18+)

- Team Store Associates (16+)

Those interested in employment must be fully vaccinated. Parking is available in the VIP lot off of Morrie Silver Way, and job seekers can enter through the double glass doors next to the Ticket Office windows. Anyone who is interested in employment but cannot make it on Saturday should email Olivia Phillips (OPhillips@RedWingsBaseball.com) or Nicole Boyle (NBoyle@RedWingsBaseball.com) for the Team Store.

